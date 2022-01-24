Humid Hawke's Bay: Sweltering 23C night on its way

Hawke's Bay is in for the odd shower or two as high humidity and temperatures bear down over the next few days. Photo / Warren Buckland

Beware the clammy nights.

There will be showers, 30 degrees Celsius heat and then a southerly change bearing down on Hawke's Bay in the next few days, but it's the hot nights that are set to really upset the apple carts.

Hawke's Bay's humid heat is set to stick around on Tuesday, with an average high across the region of 26 degrees Celsius.

That is set to be followed by a night-time low of a sweltering 23C.

Wednesday is set to rise to a high of 30C, despite heavy cloud coverage and light showers.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said "it's really not much rain, especially not the amount the drier parts of the Hawke's Bay might be needing."

A southerly wind is expected to bring cooler temperatures and less heat over Thursday and Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The humidity will start to lift with temperatures starting to cool down on Thursday with a southerly pushing through and cool temperatures lasting till Friday.

Over the Thursday to Friday period expect highs of just 19C.

With the southerly moving on, expect the humidity to make its way back, with Saturday expecting to be hit with a high of 29C and little cloud cover.

"Over Saturday and Sunday the highs of 30C that Hawke's Bay is use to will be back, possibly continuing into the next week," MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.