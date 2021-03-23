Human remains found in search for missing Canterbury tramper Marni Sheppeard

Searchers looking for missing tramper Marni Sheppeard have found human remains. Photo / Supplied

Searchers looking for missing tramper Marni Sheppeard have found human remains.

The 53-year-old was officially reported missing in January, however, she was last heard from in November last year when she posted a photo of herself on Twitter saying she was "off to the mountains".

The human remains were found in the Rolleston River area, Otira, West Coast on Saturday.

"While an official identification process is yet to be completed, we believe the remains to be that of Ms Sheppeard. Her next of kin in Australia have been informed," Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, OC Police SAR, West Coast said.

The remains were recovered by a Disaster Victim Identification Unit member and taken to Christchurch where they will undergo an official identification process.

Kirkwood said earlier this month, a member of the public furnished Police with an entry from the "Intentions Book" at the Waimakariri Falls Hut, dated November 11.

It had Sheppeard's name on it and suggested she was likely heading to the

Waimakariri Col, Rolleston River or Hunts Creek.

Inquiries were conducted and information sought from the public.

A helicopter with observers on board searched the area and then a drone team

from Urban Search and Rescue (FENZ) flew the area recording images, which were

analysed.

The search area contained high alpine and bush areas, gorges with waterfalls

and boulder fields, which was a challenge for search teams.

Three field teams which included LandSAR volunteers and Police, two CanyonSAR teams, Alpine Cliff Rescue, two Police dogs and a LandSAR dog with their handlers were deployed into the area by Precision helicopters.

"This is obviously not the outcome we were hoping for but, pending confirmation, will bring some closure to Ms Sheppeard's family and friends.

"We would like to thank the dedicated search teams and the members of the

public who came forward with information."