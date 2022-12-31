Voyager 2022 media awards
Human cost of coronavirus: Living with long Covid as third Omicron wave hits

Jamie Morton
By
18 mins to read
Christchurch man Daniel Freeman has Long Covid. He has had to move back in with his parents so they can help care for him. Photo / George Heard

New Zealand spent the first two years of the pandemic trying to keep out Covid-19, and the third trying to blunt its blow. Now that we’re well and truly living with the coronavirus, what will

