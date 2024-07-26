Advertisement
‘Huge gap’ left by tragic death of Gisborne excavator operator

Gisborne Herald
By Murray Robertson
The man who died in Monday's digger tragedy in the upper reaches of the Waimatā River was 48-year-old Tony Crosswell. He will be farewelled in a service tomorrow at Campion College.

The excavator operator who lost his life in the waters of Waimatā River on Monday morning was 48-year-old Gisborne man Tony Andrew Crosswell, who lived in Elgin.

“Crossie”, as he was widely and affectionately known, died when the 30-tonne digger he was operating tipped over in the river during debris clearance work in the river.

His body was recovered from the submerged cab of his machine that night.

Family released his name and bereavement details in the Gisborne Herald yesterday and police confirmed he had died in a workplace incident.

“We extend our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time,” police said in a statement yesterday.

His sister, Vicki Crosswell, said the family were grateful to everyone who was involved in getting “Crossie” home to them.

“Under the circumstances later that day on Monday, and in those conditions, it was no easy feat,” she said.

“We acknowledge the great length and part everyone played that day.

“We are humbled by the many messages and the outpouring of support we have received.

“Crossie’s passing has left a huge gap in everyone’s lives who he has touched.”

A givealittle page has been set up to support his family.

“Tony, a beloved friend to many, tragically lost his life in a digger accident on Monday, leaving his partner Claire, family and friends devastated,” the givealittle post reads.

“His unexpected passing has brought about financial challenges as they adjust to life without him.

“To support them during this difficult time, close friends have created this page for those willing and able to help alleviate the financial strain. ACC may also provide some financial support to the family.

“We would like to thank you sincerely for your support.”

The family bereavement notice yesterday reads: “Tony was the much-loved son of Trevor and Alison, brother to Dean and Vicki, partner to Claire, devoted and cherished father to Tanesha-Rose and loved stepdad to Fleur.

“He will be dearly missed by his many friends and family, near and far.”

He will be farewelled in a funeral service tomorrow afternoon, starting at 1pm, in the Campion College gymnasium.

Contractors hope to be able to recover the excavator from where it sits in the upper reaches of the Waimatā River sometime today.

The WorkSafe inquiry into the circumstances of the tragedy continues and police have referred his death to the Coroner.





