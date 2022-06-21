The robbery was one of two on Huffer stores in the last three months. This shop in Ponsonby Rd, Auckland was also targeted. Photo / NZME

Police who searched a car after noticing a hammer in the footwell found 62 items of Huffer branded clothing in the back that had been earlier stolen during a ramraid.

The Napier District Court was told on Tuesday that the ram raid on the Huffer brand clothing store in Palmerston North in March cost the company $30,000 in damage done and property taken.

James Morris, 20, a casual worker of Napier, appeared for sentencing after pleading guilty to a single charge of receiving property over $1000.

He was sentenced to four months of community detention with a curfew from 8pm to 6am, and nine months of supervision.

A police summary of facts said the store was raided at 4.37am on March 20.

Two people got out of the car that crashed into the front of the shop and loaded clothing into the back of the vehicle.

At about 2.25pm the same day, police stopped Morris as he drove a Mazda 3 in Highbury Avenue in Palmerston North.

After noticing a hammer in the footwell of his car, they searched it and found the Huffer clothing worth almost $6500 in total in the rear of the hatchback.

Morris told police he had bought the clothing from a friend for $200.

Judge Phillip Cooper, in sentencing Morris, said that being found with the clothing so soon after it was stolen would have raised suspicion that he was responsible for the ram raid.

As he said this, a woman in the public gallery interjected that data from Morris' phone showed that he was not involved in the robbery.

"Madam, I am not sentencing him on the basis that he was involved in the ram raid," the judge told the woman.

"If I was, he would be going to jail for two years."

Judge Cooper said Morris had no previous convictions for dishonesty, but did have a recent methamphetamine conviction. He was well-regarded by his employers and had good family support.

The conditions of the supervision order included that Morris not possess or consume alcohol or drugs, undergo an assessment for alcohol or drug treatment, and complete any programmes as determined by a probation officer.

A police spokesperson said the inquiry into finding the ram raiders was "ongoing".

The Palmerston North robbery was one of two ram raids on Huffer stores in the last three months.

The brand's Ponsonby Rd shop in Auckland was raided last month, when more than $20,000 worth of stock was taken.