Police guard outside Ormiston Hospital after a person turned up with serious stab wounds. Photo / Darren Masters

A person with "serious stabbing injuries" has been rushed to Middlemore Hospital after an assault in Auckland's Howick.

Emergency services were called to Ormiston Hospital, on Ormiston Rd in Flat Bush, where the person with stab wounds presented about 2.50pm today.

Police say one person has been arrested following a grievous assault.

"A person presented at Ormiston Hospital with serious stabbing injuries about 2.50pm today," a spokeswoman said.

Nurses at the hospital in Flat Bush, where the person with stab wounds arrived. Photo / Darren Masters

She said police attended the scene of the assault in Howick, where the alleged offender was arrested.

"The incident is not believed to be gang-related. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. "

A St John spokeswoman said a person who was critically injured had been transported to Middlemore Hospital in an ambulance after an incident in Flat Bush.

Three ambulance crews attended the scene, she said.