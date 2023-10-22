Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Howick RSA may lose clubrooms after multi-million-dollar sale to Malaysian developer

Tom Dillane
By
7 mins to read
The Howick RSA has been sold to Malysian developers for between $4-6 million for a planned apartment complex that was to include new clubrooms, which has now been scrapped. The Howick RSA will now just get cash and lose the land. Photo / Alex Burton

The Howick RSA has been sold to Malysian developers for between $4-6 million for a planned apartment complex that was to include new clubrooms, which has now been scrapped. The Howick RSA will now just get cash and lose the land. Photo / Alex Burton

A second Auckland RSA in a matter of weeks faces the prospect of losing their clubrooms after the cash-strapped organisation last week sold their prime land to a Malaysian developer for between $4-6

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Not just cheap booze and food

Latest from New Zealand