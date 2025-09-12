The yard at the PGG Wrightson's store in Piopio where Tom Phillips broke in early on Monday. Photo / Mike Scott

Phillips broke into a garage at the back of the PGG Wrightson yard, which held sacks of surplus animal feed before entering the main retail shop.

Herald photos show Phillips’ quad bike laden with stolen gear from the store, including nine bags of animal feed and four boxes of John Bull boots.

The PGG Wrightson storage shed held pallets of surplus animal feed. Photo / Mike Scott

The emergency call from the Piopio local gave police time to tail the fugitive.

As he left the farming store, road spikes were deployed by a local constable at around 3.20am near the intersection of Te Anga and Waipuna roads.

The quad bike used by Tom Phillips as a getaway vehicle before he engaged in a shootout with police was laden with stolen animal feed and boots. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Soon after Phillips’ bike hit the spikes, the constable arrived on scene and Phillips fired multiple shots at him as he emerged from his patrol car.

The Herald revealed on Friday that Phillips used a .308 calibre rifle to fire at the officer, and the police car’s laminated windscreen likely changed the trajectory of the bullets - ultimately saving constable’s life.

Police have said Phillips fired at least four shots during the standoff.

The rural cop, whose intuition ultimately brought the Phillips saga to an end, had spent just three years on the beat.

He received gunshot injuries to his skull and shoulder and has undergone multiple surgeries, with more to come.

Police would not comment on the amount of time Phillips spent at PGG Wrightson site on Monday, with a spokesman telling the Herald the duration “forms part of our investigation”.

A woman called police on Monday after witnessing a break-in at the PGG Wrightson store. Photo / Mike Scott

PGG Wrightson’s corporate affairs manager Julian Daly also wouldn’t confirm timeframes saying local staff have provided police with all relevant information relating to Monday night.

“As I am sure you appreciate, this is a sensitive matter with considerable emotion in the community currently,” he said.

Daly said he understood the high level of public interest in the events that unfolded but staff at the shop didn’t wish to comment.

Marks on the road where Tom Phillips died in a shootout with police on Te Anga Road, near Waitomo. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police lifted cordons at the scene where Phillips was killed late Friday afternoon, after completing a scene examination of the fugitive’s known bush hideouts.

Herald footage filmed prior to police removing roadblocks showed Phillips’ quad bike and motorbike had been removed from his campsite and taken to a clearing used as a staging area for the investigation team.

An air compressor was also visible next to a large pile of debris.

Initially police would not say what items were relevant to the investigation when asked specific and detailed questions by the Herald.

More than 24 hours after the Herald sought clarity, police said the pile of debris was rubbish and unrelated, but the quad bike and motorbike were relevant to investigations.

“All material related to the investigation has now been removed from the area,” a clarifying note issued by police said.

Phillps' quad bike, motorbike and an air compressor sit next to a large pile of debris. Photo / Dean Purcell

Waikato Acting District Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said staff meticulously examined various items taken from Phillips’ hideouts, and “key items” have been secured.

“These items will be critical into determining who exactly has been helping Tom,” she said.

She said the investigation to identify individuals who may have assisted Phillips’ remained in its “early stages”.

Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won News Journalist of the Year at the 2025 Voyager Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year at the NZ Television Awards. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald’s video team in July 2024.