Tom Phillips spent almost 30 minutes rummaging through goods at a farming supplies store in what would be his final break-in before being shot dead by police.
Sources close to the investigation told the Herald Phillips’ “brazen and blasé” approach to the burglary at PGG Wrightson’s yard and retailstore in Piopio gave police time to get organised and intercept the fugitive.
Phillips and his 12-year-old daughter Jayda – both wearing headlamps – arrived at the store in darkness early on Monday.
A member of the public first spotted the pair in farming clothing - similar kit to what they wore days earlier at another burglary - around 2.30am and called triple 1 to tell police she was witnessing a break-in.
Soon after Phillips’ bike hit the spikes, the constable arrived on scene and Phillips fired multiple shots at him as he emerged from his patrol car.
The Herald revealed on Friday that Phillips used a .308 calibre rifle to fire at the officer, and the police car’s laminated windscreen likely changed the trajectory of the bullets - ultimately saving constable’s life.
Police have said Phillips fired at least four shots during the standoff.
The rural cop, whose intuition ultimately brought the Phillips saga to an end, had spent just three years on the beat.
He received gunshot injuries to his skull and shoulder and has undergone multiple surgeries, with more to come.
Police would not comment on the amount of time Phillips spent at PGG Wrightson site on Monday, with a spokesman telling the Herald the duration “forms part of our investigation”.
PGG Wrightson’s corporate affairs manager Julian Daly also wouldn’t confirm timeframes saying local staff have provided police with all relevant information relating to Monday night.
“As I am sure you appreciate, this is a sensitive matter with considerable emotion in the community currently,” he said.
Daly said he understood the high level of public interest in the events that unfolded but staff at the shop didn’t wish to comment.
Police lifted cordons at the scene where Phillips was killed late Friday afternoon, after completing a scene examination of the fugitive’s known bush hideouts.
Herald footage filmed prior to police removing roadblocks showed Phillips’ quad bike and motorbike had been removed from his campsite and taken to a clearing used as a staging area for the investigation team.
An air compressor was also visible next to a large pile of debris.
Initially police would not say what items were relevant to the investigation when asked specific and detailed questions by the Herald.
More than 24 hours after the Herald sought clarity, police said the pile of debris was rubbish and unrelated, but the quad bike and motorbike were relevant to investigations.
“All material related to the investigation has now been removed from the area,” a clarifying note issued by police said.
Waikato Acting District Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said staff meticulously examined various items taken from Phillips’ hideouts, and “key items” have been secured.
“These items will be critical into determining who exactly has been helping Tom,” she said.
She said the investigation to identify individuals who may have assisted Phillips’ remained in its “early stages”.
