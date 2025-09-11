Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Inside the cordon: Stash of belongings filmed as police probe Tom Phillips’ accomplices

Michael Morrah
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
Herald footage shows seized items from campsites as police probe Phillips’ accomplices. Video / Michael Morrah / Mike Scott

New video from inside the Tom Phillips’ police cordon shows vast quantities of what’s believed to be the fugitive’s belongings seized by officers investigating his secret hideouts.

The Herald’s footage was filmed down a narrow, tree-lined gravel track and is 7km from where Phillips was shot dead by police

