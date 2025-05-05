Home / New Zealand

See how one of NZ's biggest property traders made $5.4m flipping 71 homes

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

A Herald analysis goes inside $60 million of property trader sales to reveal the buy and sell prices from each of the 71 deals and the traders’ investment philosophy.

  • Hills Real Estate-linked traders made an estimated $5.4m capital gain from “flipping” - buying and rapidly reselling - 71 Auckland homes at an average $76,000 per property.
  • The traders bought homes for about $54m and resold them for nearly $60m in 2021 and 2024.
  • Some of the flipped homes involved trading companies selling the same property to each other up to nine times in quick succession - sometimes on the same day.
  • Critics say the practice drives house prices up, but Hills Real Estate director Rickhil Prakash says his team risks making losses and his customers are happy.

House hunter Sarah’s phone beeped every morning with a list of the latest South Auckland homes that had just gone on sale.

But in January four Hills Real Estate-listed homes looked strangely familiar.

“Didn’t they just sell at auction - we were there for it,” she said to herself.

Sarah

