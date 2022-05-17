Waitakere councillor Shane Henderson sent a bizarre tweet today. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Auckland councillor Shane Henderson has apologised to a local politician after alleging he was coaxed to a meeting in the dead of night to discuss wild conspiracy theories about trains.

In a post on Twitter today, the Labour councillor recalled "as a 27-year-old newly elected local board member, Mike Lee called me to a meeting with him at a tennis court in Three Kings in the dead of night for some reason.

"I can't remember specifics, but the discussion was wild conspiracy theories about trains," he wrote.

Mike Lee said the allegations are a complete and utter fabrication. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Julie Fairey, chair of the Puketapapa Local Board and wife of Cabinet minister Michael Wood, responded to the tweet, saying she could not believe she was hearing about this for the first time.

"Three Kings in my rohe. So many questions," she said.

The post came a day after the Herald reported that Lee and two other political veterans, former National MP Maurice Williamson and former councillor George Wood, are considering standing for Auckland Council at October's local body elections.

Lee, who comes from the left but had a toxic relationship with Mayor Phil Goff and left-leaning councillors before losing his seat in 2019, said the tweet was a complete and utter fabrication.

"I can barely ever remember speaking to Shane Henderson, let alone asking to meet with him - anywhere, least of all in the 'dead of night'," Lee told the Herald.

"This can only be described as a malicious smear into which all sorts of unpleasant things could be read. The question is, what prompted him to come out with this in the first place?



"Whatever, it confirms the impression that the political environment within Auckland Council has not only become toxic but a bit sick as well. As the song goes 'How Bizarre'," said Lee.

When the Herald questioned Henderson, a Waitakere councillor, about the late-night meeting, he said: "I seem to remember it happening but I can't remember the details".

"We talked about trains and it might have had something to do with Huapai and trains to the northwest, but that is kind of like me guessing because it was seven years ago".

Henderson said Lee "might have called me" and "it was winter and I remember getting home very late".

Asked if he had vague recollections of the meeting, he said: "That's quite right. I do. It's very vague."

Henderson said the tweet was not intended to smear Lee or cause any offence.

"This was a strange thing that popped into my head ... it wasn't really thought through."

The former community lawyer said the tweet was inappropriate and took it down. He also rang Lee to apologise.