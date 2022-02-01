The note on Brooke Lacey's windshield. Photo / supplied

"The world is so much better with you in it." It's a simple message, emblazoned on a bumper sticker that a Wellington student says could have helped a suicidal person make the decision to continue living.

Brooke Lacey, a 22-year-old political science student knows what it's like to struggle – she, like so many New Zealanders, has been there. That's why last year she printed bumper stickers with a message of hope.

"Please don't take your life today. The world is so much better with you in it. More than you realise, stay."

She stuck one of them on the back of her car, and more or less forgot about it, until two days ago when she came back to a note on her windshield.

She told the Herald she thought at first someone was angry at her for parking badly, so she hesitated to read it – but when she did, she found a message of hope from a stranger.

"Your sign saved my life today," it read.

"I left my house with a plan and asked for a sign, any sign I was doing the right thing, when I saw your car in the parking lot. Thank you."

Lacey says her heart "completely dropped" when she read the note, and it made it all feel worth it.

"When I printed [the stickers] I remember thinking that at least one person could be helped by it – 99 per cent of people may see it and think nothing of it, but it was just a tool to let people know that they're not alone. At the time, it feels like it will never get better, and the world feels so dark but it will get better."

She says suicidal people make the choice to stay, every day.

"It's important to say they choose to stay – it's a constant decision every day to stay and I just hope it's a continuous decision, you know. Maybe [the sticker] was a sign they were supposed to see."

In the days since she received the note, Lacey has thought a lot about the person who took it as their sign to stay.

"Whoever left it, I really hope they are okay and I hope they have someone to reach out to and talk to. It helped them but I know it's a constant decision not an immediate one, I wouldn't expect it to be an immediate snap out of it 'I'm going to live' but it can be a step back and an opportunity to reflect.

"You never know who needs it."

