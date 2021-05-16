Website of the Year

How a major Auckland eruption would reshape the city

5 minutes to read
Simulation of a volcanic eruption in the Auckland area. Video / Brandspank

Jamie Morton
Science Reporter, NZ Herald

Scientists have simulated how Auckland could recover from a major volcanic eruption within the city - costing industries billions of dollars and transforming entire residential areas.

Auckland straddles a large volcanic field home to more

