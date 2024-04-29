Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

House prices in 337 Auckland school zones: Search the city on our interactive chart

Ben Leahy
By
9 mins to read
Local schools play a big part in property-buying decisions for many New Zealanders. Photo / Dean Purcell

Local schools play a big part in property-buying decisions for many New Zealanders. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Herald has analysed property prices for 337 Auckland school zones to discover where house prices are highest and lowest and where they’ve changed the most. Check the table below to see the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand