Emergency services at the scene of a house fire in Glen Eden, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters are attending a house fire in Auckland's Glen Eden that has left one person with burns.

The Glengarry Rd house was well involved when fire crews arrived.

They received multiple calls about the incident around 3.40pm and sent three appliances to the scene.

One person had been injured but all people had been accounted for, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

St John said they were treating one person who was in moderate condition. The person was being transported to Waitakere Hospital.

One ambulance and two managers were sent to the incident.

A reporter at the scene said police had blocked off the entrance to Glengarry Rd - at the Glendale Rd end.