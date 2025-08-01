“Inconsistency in recent years in the way public agencies and officials describe the country – including partial or informal use of other names has created uncertainty regarding the legal foundation for making those choices.”
This has meant the party has had to shuffle out several of the bills it has previously announced, but which remain on NZ First’s website as “Our Member’s Bills”.
For example, the “Conscience Acts Referendums Bill”, which was revealed in March to remove conscience votes in Parliament and instead require some particular legislation to go to a national public referendum, no longer appears on Parliament’s website.
It was previously held in the name of NZ First MP Jamie Arbuckle. But he now has a bill protecting New Zealanders’ right to use physical currency.
In some instances, the bills have been overtaken by events. For example, the Government’s Public Service Amendment Bill, which this week passed its first reading, intends to remove diversity provisions.
The four bills currently in the ballot for NZ First are:
Legislation (Definitions of Woman and Man) Amendment Bill – Jenny Marcroft
Cash Transactions Protection Bill – Jamie Arbuckle
Display of Flags (Government Premises) Bill – Dr David Wilson
New Zealand (Name of State) Bill – Andy Foster.
The newest bill comes after several showdowns between Peters and Parliament’s Speaker Gerry Brownlee over the use of “Aotearoa” in Parliament. Peters has bristled when other MPs have used it in questions.
Brownlee said: “In his time serving New Zealand, in the capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs, he would’ve, over some five years or more, presented the New Zealand passport at various passport stations around the world and never had questioned the fact that our passport has the word Aotearoa on the front of it.
“It was always a New Zealand passport despite the use of that word. That is the end of the matter.”
In a release on Friday morning, Peters said “a bunch of unelected bureaucrats, officials, government departments and politicians trying to change our country’s name by stealth – with no permission or consent from the people”.
“The ‘New Zealand (Name of State) Bill’ confirms that ‘New Zealand’ is our country’s official name, and it is only parliament and the people, not bureaucrats, government departments, or officials, that have the authority to make decisions about the name of the country.”
NZ First’s coalition agreement with National includes a commitment about not changing the country’s name.
“Commit that in the absence of a referendum, our Government will not change the official name of New Zealand.”
