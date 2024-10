Fire crews have been called to a blaze in the Wellington suburb of Newtown.

A house has caught fire in the Wellington suburb of Newtown this evening.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said four appliances including one ladder and one command unit were called to a house fire about 8.22pm.

“The fire was well involved on arrival. The house is two storeys and the fire has been contained to the first floor.”

Police said officers were asked to assist with traffic management at a house fire on Daniell St in Newtown.