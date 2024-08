In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Police investigate meth-laced lollies, NZ pilot crashes stolen helicopter and all eyes on the Official Cash Rate.

Auckland police have arrested a man after an alleged hostage situation in Te Atatū this afternoon.

A police spokesman told the Herald they received a report a man was being held against his will at an address on Matipo Rd at 2.34pm.

The alleged offender is accused of assaulting a man, but he did not require medical attention, the spokesman said.