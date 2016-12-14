A horticulture labour contracting business has been ordered to pay $428,000 for serious employment law breaches, including failing to pay minimum wage or provide holiday pay.
Binde Enterprises Limited, who worked on a vegetable farm in Bombay Hills, has been faced with the large sum following a Labour Inspectorate investigation.
The business must pay $220,000 in penalties and $208,184 in arrears to its 75 employees by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) for its failure to pay minimum wage, provide holiday pay, or keep accurate wage or time records.
Labour Inspectorate regional manager Kevin Finnegan said they had zero tolerance for labour contractors who failed to meet the clear standards set out in New Zealand employment law.
"Taking advantage of vulnerable workers such as migrants, who may not know what their rights are in New Zealand, is taken very seriously by both the Inspectorate and Immigration New Zealand."