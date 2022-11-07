A horse has been scratched from race 7 at Addington Raceway. Photo / Supplied

A horse has been scratched from race 7 at Addington Raceway. Photo / Supplied

A horse has been scratched from the biggest trotting day of the year amid allegations it has been administered a prohibited substance.

The Racing Integrity Board (RIB) has announced the late scratching of Rakero Rebel from Race 7 at 3.06pm today at Christchurch’s Addington Raceway. The race had a total stake of $140,000.

RIB chief executive Mike Clement told the Herald investigators carried out a stable visit at a North Canterbury property this morning. An investigation was now under way.

The horse was scratched under rule 213 (1) c of the harness racing rules. That rule says a stipiendary steward may at any time scratch a horse from a race or declare it ineligible to start in a race if the horse has had, or may have had, administered to it a prohibited substance.

NZMTC - Late scratching R7 #3 Rakero Rebel by Order of Stewards under Rule 213(1)(c) — Racing Integrity Board (@riborgnz) November 7, 2022

Horses are not allowed to be administered any substance on race day.

“The RIB investigators will proceed with any decision as to charges dependent on the outcome of the investigation,” Clement said.

Rakero Rebel’s trainer, Phil Burrows declined to comment to the Herald.

“I have got nothing to say,” he said.

