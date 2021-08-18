Horse dies in collision with ute amid busy lockdown night for Hawke's Bay emergency services

Firefighters were called to nearly a dozen jobs overnight in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

A horse has died after a collision with a ute on a rural Hawke's Bay road amid a busy night in lockdown for emergency services in the region.

A fire in silos at Pan Pac's mill in Whirinaki and a crash on State Highway 5 were also among nearly a dozen other callouts between 6pm and 6am on the first full night of Alert Level 4 around NZ.

Firefighters from Bayview and Napier were called to a fire in the silos at Pan Pac about 4am on Thursday, just over 12 hours after extinguishing a similar fire at the mill, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said.

Dunbar said it took the crews roughly 90 minutes to fully extinguish:

"It does take some time with these sort of fires due to the nature of the business and the materials that are burning."

They also went to a shed fire in Dartmoor, an oven fire in Flaxmere, a small fire in the roof of a house in Wairoa and, most frustratingly, a large rubbish fire in the Omahu area which took just over an hour to extinguish.

Firefighters and police were also called to at least two crashes overnight.

The Bay View station responded to one on State Highway 5 near Te Pohue at 11.45pm, but no one was at the scene on arrival, Dunbar said.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the one-vehicle crash along SH 5, between Richmond Rd and Te Pohue Loop Rd. It was partially blocking southbound lane but no-one was located with the vehicle.

Then the Hastings station was called to Taihape Rd, between Korokipo Rd and Ohiti Rd, about 6.30am after a ute hit a horse.

A police spokeswoman said an ambulance was not required for the driver but the horse had died at the scene.

The Hastings fire crew assisted with traffic control and "clean up", Dunbar said.