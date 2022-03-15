A robbery in broad daylight in Havelock North has left victims shaken. Photo / Paul Taylor

Family and friends are wrapping support around two women in their 80s who were robbed in a 'horrific' incident in Havelock North.

The pair were in a vehicle on Monday afternoon on Tainui Drive, Havelock North about 3.45pm when a vehicle pulled in front of them, forcing them to stop.

A police spokesperson said the pair were assaulted and robbed of cash and their handbags.

The spokesperson said it appeared the women's car was stopped by the offenders' car, after which a male got out and assaulted the women.

A family friend of one of the women said the incident was horrific.

"It's horrific. These are two vulnerable elderly women.

"She was punched in the chest, threatened. The assailant had a weapon and we are not sure whether it was a knife or a screwdriver," he told Hawke's Bay Today.

"They (assailants) cut in front of their car, stopped them, reached in front, punched her once in the chest, grabbed the handbags and left.

"They are both very, very shaken and she is very sore where she was punched in the chest."

He said the bruising was starting to reduce on Wednesday.

"The other woman was bleeding and she had abrasions on her wrist."

It happened in broad daylight, but must have been over in a matter of seconds, he said.

"We are all just shaken up."

He said family were wrapping support around both women.

"The family is absolutely gutted. Elderly people need to start locking up their doors."

