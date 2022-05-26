Horowhenua District in recovery mode after mini-tornado destroyed homes

Damaged properties on Skye St and Staithmore Ave after mini-tornado ripped through Levin. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Damaged properties on Skye St and Staithmore Ave after mini-tornado ripped through Levin. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Horowhenua District is now in recovery mode after a mini-tornado ripped through nearly 50 homes last week, leaving behind serious damage.

Horowhenua District Council's response to the severe weather event was immediate. While there are still a small number of tasks to complete, the majority of property clean-up has been done

A contribution of $263,461 so far has been made to the Mayoral Relief Fund and 13 applications have been received. Those that are accepted should receive their grants by Friday.

The council received in excess of 130 requests for help from people and organisations impacted by the tornado.

"We've received many requests for help ranging from welfare support to tree felling, debris clean up and building assessments," the council's chief executive Monique Davidson said.

"We acknowledge that for some the journey to recovering from this traumatic event may be long. Please know that support is there in many ways from a range of organisations, including the council."

Applications for the Mayoral Relief Fund close on Monday, June 13, at 5pm.

Assistance may be given to fund: damaged property, essentials for daily life, costs not covered by insurance, where there is financial burden due to the tornado event, and counselling.

As the majority of property clean-up is complete, kerbside pick-ups have now finished and, to enable sport to commence again at Donnelly Park, the greenwaste and glass collection point there has now come to an end.

Fifty-one buildings have been assessed for structural damage, a number of these buildings have required placards to be placed on them.

Up to 300cu m of greenwaste has been collected so far and 70cu m of greenwaste has been repurposed and used on the parks and reserves around Horowhenua or given back to people to use.

Nearly 150cu m of rubbish and greenwaste has been collected, and three skip bins of glass and general waste filled at Donnelly Park.

If businesses or individuals would like to contribute to the Mayoral Relief Fund, they can donate using the following bank account – 02-0668-0070607-002 (Account name: Horowhenua District Council, reference "Relief fund").