Horowhenua District Council building in Levin. Photo / NZME

The Horowhenua District Council Civic Building has been closed to the public after an alleged assault in the foyer this morning.

The council said police were undertaking a full investigation, and the injured council officer had been assessed by St John staff but didn't need hospitalisation.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said some council staff were shaken and asked them to reach out if they need support.

"First and foremost my thoughts and concerns are with the impacted officer and those who witnessed the incident. I would like to thank those who acted quickly to support those involved, including local police and St John Ambulance staff."

Wanden said council wait times may be longer than normal given they were down some workers, and the building would reopen to the public tomorrow with heightened security protocols.

"Please take care of yourself and one another during this time."