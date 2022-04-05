"Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth" screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

Will Smith is about to face further humiliation following his Oscars outburst.

The man his wife had an affair with is sharing his side of the story in not only a song, but also a rumoured tell-all book.

Jada Pinkett Smith confessed her "entanglement" with R&B singer August Alsina during her candid talk show, Red Table Talk in 2020 where she said she met 23-year-old Alsina through her son Jaden.

At the time, the singer was "really sick", with Pinkett Smith going on to say, "And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.

"The outpouring for him from our family was initially about his health," the actress said. "We found all those different resources to help pull him through and from there you and I were going through a very difficult time."

Smith told his wife he was "done" with her when he found out and the pair admitted they separated for a "period of time" following the affair.

Alsina later claimed the Men in Black actor gave his wife "permission" to have an affair but Pinkett Smith denied his claim and now the R&B singer is speaking out again.

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards during their affair. Photo / Getty Images

In a post to Instagram Alsina shared a preview of his yet to be released song where he is heard singing, "'Well, of course, some s*** is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world's favourite."

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun, "August is getting ready to sign a big-money book deal which will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada.

"He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied."

The source claimed, "August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also speak about how he spent time living in homes owned by Will when he was away filming.

"There are several publishers bidding for the books and August is lining up the best deal.

"He knows there are a lot of people fascinated by his story and is happy to tell it."

The Smiths made headlines last week when The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor hit Oscars presenter Chris Rock after he made a G.I. Jane joke about Pinkett Smith's bald appearance.

The actor then sat down and aggressively shouted at Rock, "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth". Smith later won the best actor Oscar.

The fallout has continued to rock Hollywood with many condemning Smith for his actions including the Academy. Smith has since issued an apology to Instagram where he called his actions toward Rock "wrong" and admitted he was out of line.