Tauranga police are investigating after a dead body was found in Gate Pā this morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found on a walkway in Tauranga this morning.

Officers were called to the walkway near George St in Gate Pā around 8.45am.

A person was assisting police with their inquiries.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who might have been in the area overnight and witnessed anything of note.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police online or via 105, using reference number P060196188.