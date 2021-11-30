Homicide investigation: Police name victim dropped off at Auckland medical centre before death

Police have named a man who died after being dropped off at a South Auckland medical centre with critical injuries he would later die from.
He was Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa, 22, of Gisborne.
Ngaronoa was dropped off at a medical centre in Takanini on Sunday, November 21, before he was immediately rushed to Middlemore Hospital.
A homicide investigation is still ongoing.
Counties Manukau Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said officers had been speaking to those who dropped Ngaronoa off at the medical centre.
