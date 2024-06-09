Breaking News.

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a baby in Waikato this weekend.

Police detective inspector Graham Pitkethley said a 10-month-old boy was brought in an unconscious state to Te Kūiti Hospital on Saturday afternoon, where staff alerted police.

“Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was unable to be resuscitated,” Pitkethley said.

An initial examination showed the child suffered violent, blunt-force trauma.

“We believe these injuries were not accidental,” Pitkethley said.

Police said the full extent of the baby’s injuries would be determined by a post-mortem examination, but the result would not be known for some time.

“Police do not intend to release details of specific injuries at this time.”

Police have been speaking to family members of the boy after his death, including his parents.

“They are working with us as we establish what occurred in this young child’s life and how he came to be so badly injured.

“Over the coming days, police will be conducting a scene examination at a Te Kūiti address, which has been under police guard since Saturday afternoon,” Pitkethley said.