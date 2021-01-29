Homicide investigation launched after man's death in Hamilton

A homicide investigation has been launched following a man's death in Hamilton./ Photo / 123rf

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died from injuries he sustained during a family harm incident in Hamilton earlier in the week.

Hamilton City Area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said a man was seriously injured during a family harm incident at a Mardon Rd, Enderley, address on January 27.

He was taken to the hospital late that evening but died from his injuries yesterday.

McBeth said inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen anything that can

assist the investigation."

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is asked to call 105 and quote file number 210128/6037.