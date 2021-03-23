Homeward Bound - turtles released to the wild

After many many months in rehabilitation, Kibou the loggerhead sea turtle was the latest rescue animal to be released back into the wild by SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's.

Kibou, released by aquarist Jessica Van De Pas off the coast of Tutukaka last week, had been in recuperation at the Auckland-based Turtle Rehabilitation centre after receiving treatment at Auckland Zoo for a lung infection and a shoulder injury, since being discovered on Muriwai Beach in October 2019.

Kibou (left) and Spock (right) are the latest in over 50 turtles released by Kelly Tarlton's over the past 23 years. Photo / Supplied

Alongside Kibou, Spock, a female green sea turtle, was also returned to the ocean. Spock was also found on Muriwai Beach, in September 2020, and had damaged digits on her front flippers that had to be removed.

"It's always emotional when we release turtles back into the ocean as it's a time for us to reflect on how far they have come during the rehabilitation process. Our team of aquarists work with these turtles every day and form a genuine attachment, so Kibou and Spock will certainly be missed but we wish them all the very best," said Louise Greenshields of Kelly Tarlton's.

Kibou the Loggerhead turtle is removed from the transport box for release into the ocean. Photo / Supplied

The release of Kibou and Spock took place on Wednesday, March 17, the 35th anniversary of the passing of globally renowned adventurer Kelly Tarlton, who founded the Aquarium to share the wonders of the ocean and its inhabitants.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's is home to New Zealand's only turtle rehabilitation centre, which has rehabilitated and released more than 50 sea turtles over the past 23 years. The aquarium is part of Team Turtle, which also includes Auckland Zoo and the Department of Conservation, with support from Air New Zealand.

Kibou (left) had a shoulder injury and a lung infection. Spock had damage to digits on her front flippers. Photo / Supplied

Kibou and Spock were first treated behind the scenes in the aquarium's Turtle Rehabilitation centre before moving into the Turtle Bay display, where they were ambassadors for their species, helping educate guests on the need for conservation and protection. Now that Kibou and Spock have returned to the ocean, Turtle Bay is still a temporary home to rescued sea turtles including Taka, Puck and Abbey until they too are ready to return to sea.