The outage at about 1pm on Monday. Photo / Wellington Electricity

By RNZ

More than 1000 homes are without power in the Wellington suburbs of Churton Park, Johnsonville, Ngauranga and Glenside.

Wellington Electricity says the outage is unplanned but expects to restore the power about 3 o’clock.

Fire and Emergency said a transformer was on fire but had since been put out.