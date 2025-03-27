“Grizz Wyllie would be turning in his grave! It’s just ridiculous.”

Musson said an Orion representative turned up to say the company would be painting over the wall because it “doesn’t meet their criteria any more”.

“He was like a robot, he kept saying, ‘I can’t comment, we’re protecting that asset’,” Musson said.

The wall, which features Canterbury’s colours and the words “our colours” and “our place”, has been cherished by the Parklands community for decades, Musson said.

Chris Musson's wedding, 2010.

“It was painted years ago as part of a Canterbury Draught [beer] competition which dad actually won," Musson said.

“Every tradie that has ever come up to do work on mum and dad’s house have come back, brought their kids and got a photo with it, we’ve never ever had any negative stuff about it at all.”

The wall is situated down a private lane, with only three houses nearby, which Musson said makes Orion’s argument even more frustrating.

“It’s only us and one of our neighbours of 30 years that can see it, it’s not public facing, and it’s not like it’s an eyesore, it’s been painted really well,” Musson said.

A wall painted in the Canterbury colours is set to be removed. Photo / George Heard

An Orion spokesperson said, “We have a low tolerance for unapproved graffiti or art on our assets and have an ongoing maintenance programme for over 150,000 above-ground assets on our network.”

Musson said there’s a big difference between graffiti and their family mural.

“Dad’s done it really neat and the letters are spaced out correctly, it’s just bang on,” he said.

Orion said the mural was flagged to them by a contractor as part of its “standard lifecycle maintenance inspections”.

“We are currently in discussions with the owner of the adjacent property.”

Musson said painting over the wall would cost thousands of dollars anyway.

“It just feels like a big guy versus the little guy type situation.”

Musson said that despite Orion’s persistence, he would not back down.

“It’s not going to get painted; I’ll be putting the hose on it straight away.”

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.