Firefighters have responded to a house fire in Ōrākei this morning, with one person taken to hospital in serious condition and another treated at the scene for injuries.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at around 9.45am, as black smoke began billowing into the skies over Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said fire crews from Remuera, Parnell and St Heliers stations were sent to respond to the incident, confirmed to have taken place at a residential address.

Upon arrival, the house was found to be “well involved” in flames.