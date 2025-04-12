Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ōrākei house fire: One seriously injured, another treated at scene as smoke rises over Waitematā Harbour

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Electronics exemption announced in Trump tariff saga. Wellington to see two-week rail disruptions for repairs. Woman hospitalised after 'nangs' use. Video / NZ Herald

Firefighters have responded to a house fire in Ōrākei this morning, with one person taken to hospital in serious condition and another treated at the scene for injuries.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at around 9.45am, as black smoke began billowing into the skies over Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said fire crews from Remuera, Parnell and St Heliers stations were sent to respond to the incident, confirmed to have taken place at a residential address.

Upon arrival, the house was found to be “well involved” in flames.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hato Hone St John sent two vehicles to the incident, where they began administering medical treatment to two individuals at the scene.

Smoke could be seen rising from a house fire in Ōrākei on the morning of April 13.
Smoke could be seen rising from a house fire in Ōrākei on the morning of April 13.

One person was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition, while another was treated by Hato Hone St John at the address of the affected structure.

Fire and Emergency said the fire has since been suppressed, and crew are actively “monitoring the situation”.

More to come.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand