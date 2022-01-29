Five fire crews are still at the scene of a factory fire in Kaiapoi. Photo / NZME

Up to 40 houses were evacuated overnight due to a major factory fire in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the fire at Sutton Tools on Dale Street, Kaiapoi, just after 12.30am.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire, police said in a statement.

"As a precaution, police assisted by evacuating some nearby residential streets, with residents from around 30-40 houses taken to Kaiapoi North School.

"Fire and Emergency crews are still working to fully extinguish the fire and will be undertaking mopping up duties this morning."

Fire investigators were expected to attend the scene later this morning.

At 4am there were 14 fire appliances at the scene. Residents were being warned to stay away as the fire was still burning.

🔥 FIRE - 4th Alarm Building Fire Kaiapoi Fire and Emergency were alerted to a well involved building fire in Dale St,... Posted by Canterbury - Fire and Emergency on Saturday, January 29, 2022

Southern Fire and Emergency shift manager Jill Higgison said as of 6.30am there were still five fire crews in attendance.