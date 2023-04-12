Home rules: Rovers look for winning form at home

Inspirational Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle, left, and new recruit Deri Corfe will be going all out to secure the team's second Central League win of the season on Sunday. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers are hoping to reboot Bluewater Stadium as a fortress as their succession of Central League home clashes continues.

The Jim Hoyle-captained football side takes on Wellington’s Western Suburbs on Sunday afternoon - the second in a run of three home gamesin the early stages of the Central League.

After starting the season with a win and a loss on the road, Napier City Rovers were unlucky not to secure any points in their first home game of the season in last Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Miramar Rangers.

Last year the side was near unbeatable at Bluewater Stadium, with Wellington Olympic the only team they lost to at home in National League, Chatham Cup and Central League action.

Coach Bill Robertson said while the 2023 Central League was very young, it was still hugely “important” his players made the most of the early run of home games.

“It’s a long season, we’ve got 15 games to go so you can’t be looking at the points table this early,” he said.

“However, our home form last year was really good and ultimately what probably got us in the National League. It is difficult to travel away, so we need to make sure that when we are at home we pick up as many points as possible.

“Obviously, we will be focusing on that this weekend and getting maximum points.”

Going into the fourth round of the season, Napier City Rovers are in eighth spot with one win and two losses.

Napier City Rovers players form a huddle behind captain Jim Hoyle during a training session. Photo / Neil Reid

Western Suburbs are one of two unbeaten teams in the league, in second spot behind Wellington Olympic with a two-win, one-draw record.

Napier City Rovers had every right to be disappointed in not securing any points from the Miramar clash.

They were the dominant team for most of the match, including 22 shots on target as opposed to Miramar’s eight.

The most frustrating aspect was the decision to rule out Iani Kalu’s second-half header – from a perfectly placed Deri Corfe free-kick – which ended up in the net.

The goal was ruled out, with Kalu being called for offside, despite Kalu being clearly onside when Corfe took the free kick.

Solomon Islands international Iani Kalu was unlucky to have a goal ruled outin a contentious call during Napier City Rovers’ 2-1 loss to Miramar Rangers. Photo / Neil Reid

Robertson said Sunday’s clash would be another tough game given Western Suburbs’ current form.

But there was no lack of confidence in his squad given how well they played on Sunday against Miramar.

“If we had performed really poorly and been dominated by the opposition then it would be a harder back-to-the-drawing-board look at what we do,” he said.

“But I thought we performed well, so it has been reiterating the positives and what we did well, and what we might have to tidy up a little bit.

“Obviously, [the players] were disappointed with the result. It is more frustrating after a loss if you have played well and created the number of opportunities that we did, and have a goal ruled out for offside, than had we been battered.

“If you have been dominated, then you hold your hands up. But given how we played, I think everyone could see it was a good performance and we should have got something from the game.”

Robertson was pleased to see some of the touches from new English recruit Deri Corfe.

The former Manchester City schoolboy player – who spent six years in the glamour club’s youth team system from the age of 12 – was a constant threat for the Miramar defence when he had the ball.

Corfe scored his first goal in his team’s second game of the season – the 4-2 loss to Petone – and was unfortunate not to add to his tally against Miramar.

Solomon Islands international Iani Kalu, left, and former Manchester City youth team player Deri Corfe during a Napier City Rovers training session. New Zealand Herald photograph by Neil Reid

“He had a couple of chances which, on another day, could go in,” Robertson said. “He had a good contribution, hopefully we can see a bit more of that and he can have a good contribution throughout the season for us.”

Despite the result against Miramar Rangers, last weekend was one of celebration for Napier City Rovers.

Easter weekend doubled as the club’s 50th anniversary, and many of the heroes who have been involved in its historic cup and league triumphs returned for four days of festivities.

Robertson thanked those who were involved, including the bumper crowd at Bluewater Stadium for Sunday’s clash.

“It was a good weekend, there was a big crowd for our game and the players certainly appreciated that,” he said.

“And I would obviously want to encourage people to come back this weekend. The more support we can get [the better] and we look forward to seeing people at the game.”

Napier City Rovers v Western Suburbs

Kick-off: 2pm, April 16, Bluewater Stadium