Hollie Smith is promising a special affair at her sold-out Bones Tour performance at Tahu on Sunday evening.
Tahu owner Jared Johnstone says the restaurant is excited to have the renowned singer-songwriter performing as part of their Matariki celebrations.
“This is something we are planning to build on in coming years, and hope for a week-long celebration in 2025,” he says.
The much-loved New Zealand soul singer is no stranger to Gisborne and is looking forward to getting back to an area she loves.
“I have spent a lot of time there over the years,” Smith says.