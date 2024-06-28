“My ex-boyfriend used to be from there, so we had many trips to the area and Māhia. I love the beaches and just wandering around really.”

And she’s amped to be performing overlooking one of those beaches.

“I’ve not been to Tahu but have seen photos and heard amazing things. I am really looking forward to seeing how the vibe is.”

The intimacy of The Bones Tour II will be akin to having her playing in your living room and sharing new stuff in a really relaxed way, she says.

“It’s just so exciting to be going to places I haven’t been in ages . . . and Gisborne being one of them!”

Her second Bones Tour - after a sold-out run in 2023 - kicks off in Whitianga today, cruising through both the North and South islands before finishing in Hokitika on August 4, stopping off at mostly small centres along the way.

Tahu will be open for lunch from 11am before closing at 3pm to reformat the space for Smith’s performance. A special kai Māori-inspired menu is running throughout the weekend.

Fifteen-year-old local Salem Mahia will open for Smith, who will play a 75-minute set and be followed by DJ Johnny Roy.