Hollie Smith headlines Matariki at Tahu

Gisborne Herald
By Kim Parkinson
2 mins to read
Hollie Smith will play at Tahu on Sunday as part of their Matariki celebrations.

Hollie Smith is promising a special affair at her sold-out Bones Tour performance at Tahu on Sunday evening.

Tahu owner Jared Johnstone says the restaurant is excited to have the renowned singer-songwriter performing as part of their Matariki celebrations.

“This is something we are planning to build on in coming years, and hope for a week-long celebration in 2025,” he says.

The much-loved New Zealand soul singer is no stranger to Gisborne and is looking forward to getting back to an area she loves.

“I have spent a lot of time there over the years,” Smith says.

“My ex-boyfriend used to be from there, so we had many trips to the area and Māhia. I love the beaches and just wandering around really.”

And she’s amped to be performing overlooking one of those beaches.

“I’ve not been to Tahu but have seen photos and heard amazing things. I am really looking forward to seeing how the vibe is.”

The intimacy of The Bones Tour II will be akin to having her playing in your living room and sharing new stuff in a really relaxed way, she says.

“It’s just so exciting to be going to places I haven’t been in ages . . . and Gisborne being one of them!”

Her second Bones Tour - after a sold-out run in 2023 - kicks off in Whitianga today, cruising through both the North and South islands before finishing in Hokitika on August 4, stopping off at mostly small centres along the way.

Tahu will be open for lunch from 11am before closing at 3pm to reformat the space for Smith’s performance. A special kai Māori-inspired menu is running throughout the weekend.

Fifteen-year-old local Salem Mahia will open for Smith, who will play a 75-minute set and be followed by DJ Johnny Roy.

