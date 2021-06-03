Holiday traffic: Slow going as Aucklanders head out of town for the weekend

Traffic is expected to build on Auckland's motorways this afternoon as people head away. Photo / File

Aucklanders hitting the roads for the Queen's Birthday long weekend are battling delays caused by a spate of crashes on the motorway network - and a warning of fog on the Southern Motorway.

Motorists heading into Auckland on the Northern Motorway were warned to expect delays after a crash partially blocked southbound lanes.

Government agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) says the crash had now been moved clear of the lanes but delays would continue until the incident was fully cleared.

Waka Kotahi also reported a crash blocking the northbound lane near the Northcote Rd on-ramp.

At 6pm, Waka Kotahi warned of delays after a crash in the northbound centre lane before the Princes St off-ramp on the Southern Motorway. The incident left two lanes blocked, Waka Kotahi tweeted.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 5:55PM

A crash is blocking the right northbound lane just after the Northcote Rd on-ramp. Pass the scene with care and expect delays. https://t.co/I0Dcpb7zGI. ^LB pic.twitter.com/UjWEfi0UFt — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 4, 2021

Meanwhile, traffic heading south out of the city is shunting along bumper-to-bumper and dealing with fog.

"Extra caution is advised between Ramarama and Pokeno due to foggy conditons," Waka Kotahi tweeted.

"Remember to turn on your headlight so other motorists can see you."

Waka Kotahi also earlier advised motorists that holiday traffic was in full swing with long delays on SH1 between Manukau and Bombay.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:00PM

A crash is blocking the northbound center lane before the Princes St off-ramp on the #SouthernMwy. Pass the scene with care and expect delays as Police work to clear the crash. #AklTraffic. ^MF pic.twitter.com/SioluRZ2kM — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 4, 2021

Traffic is heavy on key routes across #Auckland as motorists look to leave the city for the long weekend. Check current journey times on Auckland Mwy's here: https://t.co/JpWFwhsF6o before you go and remember to take regular breaks to stay alert. #HolidayWeekend. ^LB pic.twitter.com/RjGgErLRd6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 4, 2021

"Consider travelling outside of peak times if you are heading away this weekend or plan ahead with our journey planner," Waka Kotahi tweeted.

Waka Kotahi also expects delays in the Waikato from the mid-afternoon to early evening.

In Auckland, it earlier forecast possible delays on State Highway 1, northbound, between Puhoi and Warkworth from midday to about 6pm.

"Are you heading away for the long weekend? Plan ahead for the possible delays on SH1," a Twitter alert read.

Motorists are encouraged to check out the journey planner via the NZTA website, which shows predicted traffic flows based on conditions in previous years.

#HolidayTraffic is in full swing with long delays on SH1 #SouthernMwy between Manukau and Bombay, heading south. Consider travelling outside of peak times if you are heading away this weekend or plan ahead with our holiday journey planner here: https://t.co/iYc4iTFtRB. ^MF pic.twitter.com/x2eQVJRu1R — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 4, 2021

UPDATE 2:10PM

Expect a slow journey south this afternoon on either #SH1 or via #SH16/20 with delays currently between Manukau and Papakura. Check current journey times on Auckland Mwy's here: https://t.co/JpWFwhsF6o before you go. ^TPhttps://t.co/R8WZ34IqFB pic.twitter.com/vTPJHXVbBx — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 4, 2021

TRIPHACK: Are you heading away for the long weekend? Plan ahead for possible delays on #SH1 northbound between Puhoi and Warkworth from 12pm-6pm TODAY (Fri 04 Jun). Check our holiday journey planner for predicted traffic flows and be prepared: https://t.co/iYc4iTFtRB. ^MF pic.twitter.com/bRM31oVnQD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 3, 2021

The site showed traffic on SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford was likely to get busy from 11.45am. The heaviest traffic is expected from 2pm to about 7pm.

TRIPHACK: Are you heading away for the long weekend? Plan ahead for possible delays on #SH1 southbound between Manukau and Bombay from 12pm-6pm TODAY (Fri 04 Jun). Check our holiday journey planner for predicted traffic flows and be prepared: https://t.co/iYc4iTFtRB. ^MF pic.twitter.com/tZeIUATg1e — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 3, 2021

Those hoping to wait until tomorrow to hit the road should know that in previous years, the traffic on a Saturday in that area becomes busy from about 9.30am.

It is heaviest from 10am to 12.30pm, before dying down to "busy" again about 1.45pm.

For southbound traffic between Puhoi and Wellsford, the traffic tends to get busy between 10.15am to 12.30pm on a Friday.

It is not expected to get to the heavy congestion phase, however.

On Sunday, however, traffic kicks off again between 3pm to 4pm - before heavy congestion is expected between 1pm to 5.15pm as Aucklanders make the long journey home.