Trevor Mallard's valedictory speech to Parliament.

New Labour MP and 12-year Rangitīkei District Councillor Soraya Peke-Mason is praising the Government's contentious Three Waters plan in her first speech as an MP in Parliament.

Peke-Mason was sworn in as a Member of Parliament today, replacing former Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard, and used her maiden address to advocate for further water reform and protect it from being "flogged".

The Whanganui-raised MP also made history in her appointment, confirming New Zealand as just the sixth country to achieve an equal gender split within Parliament.

Sworn in by Speaker of the House and cousin Adrian Rurawhe, Peke-Mason said her journey to politics hadn't been by her design.

"Politics was not my chosen path, it was encouraged by others and circumstances."

She spoke briefly of her childhood, growing up in the suburb of Kokohuia, also known as Castlecliff.

Her mother, widowed in her early 20s, worked hard to raise Peke-Mason and her five siblings, working nights, and fishing for kai when times were tough.

"Life was a struggle, we had little money."

Peke-Mason referenced her surprise at the proliferation of Māori culture upon returning to New Zealand after a stint overseas, particularly the growth of Māori education such as kōhanga reo and kura.

"[In the past], we only saw tinges of our identity through tangihanga. At times, some were ashamed to be Māori," she said.

"I watched my mother struggling to learn te reo Māori, I knew I had to find out who I am as wahine Māori.

"It has been a struggle learning te reo, I still grieve for that loss. Like many others, it's

a challenge we will take to our graves."

Peke-Mason referenced her work to improve water quality for her community in Rātana. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But the centrepiece of Peke-Mason's address was reserved for her efforts to secure clean water for her Rātana community south of Whanganui, which she described as the beginning of her political journey.

"The town supply was discoloured, ugly to drink, yucky to bathe my baby boy in, corrosive and leaving clothing worse for wear."

In 2016, after a decade in council, she was successful in her goal. However, it had not dampened her desire to see reform across the country.

"We need to be able to turn on the taps of the 21st century and get clean water.

She lauded Minister Nanaia Mahuta for her "courage, endurance and resilience" in initiating Three Waters.

Peke-Mason called for changes to the Resource Management Act to ensure water was not "flogged".

"We must protect this asset at all costs, water is a taonga."

New Labour MP Soraya Peke-Mason was sworn in to the House today by Speaker of the House and her cousin, Adrian Rurawhe. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This morning, Peke-Mason told media she was "a little overwhelmed" but "excited" on her first day as an MP.

She was clearly humbled by her entrance confirming New Zealand as one of six countries to have an equal split between men and women in Parliament.

Peke-Mason said she would particularly relish being sworn in by new Speaker, Adrian Rurawhe.

"I think that'll be the first MP to be sworn in in his new role as Speaker of the House and it does help that he's my cousin."

Labour's deputy leader Kelvin Davis was among Peke-Mason's new colleagues to welcome her to Parliament, saying she would be a great addition to the party's Māori caucus.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson referenced the rare air New Zealand was in with its gender split in Parliament.

"It is a significant moment in the democratic representation of New Zealanders," he said.

"At a time where we have a female Prime Minister, Governor-General and Chief Justice, it is further evidence of the strong strides that we're making in gender equality."

A photo of the MPs would be taken in the coming weeks to celebrate the achievement.