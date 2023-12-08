Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Historic Parnell church hall faces demolition after removal from Unitary Plan heritage schedule by Auckland Council

By
4 mins to read
Waitemata Local Board member and heritage expert Allan Matson outside the Knox Church (right) and church hall (left) in Parnell, which are both for sale. Photo / Cameron Pitney

Waitemata Local Board member and heritage expert Allan Matson outside the Knox Church (right) and church hall (left) in Parnell, which are both for sale. Photo / Cameron Pitney

A 117-year-old church hall being hocked off to potential developers in Parnell faces demolition after Auckland Council removed it from the heritage schedule without consultation following an error by town planners.

Locals are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand