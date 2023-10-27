Voyager 2023 media awards
Auckland’s oldest hotel facing demolition unless urgent repairs are carried out

Bernard Orsman
By
2 mins to read
Heritage campaigner Allan Matson, who gained historic recognition of the Fitzroy Hotel, is now in a new fight to stop it being demolished.

Frantic talks are underway to rescue Auckland’s oldest surviving hotel building from being demolished.

A dangerous building notice has been placed over the neglected and derelict Fitzroy Hotel to make it safe by November 10.

