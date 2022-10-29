Six60 have had to postpone tonight's concert in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

High winds have forced the postponement of a much-anticipated Six60 concert in Wellington.

The band was supposed to perform at Sky Stadium this evening, but due to advice from MetService and strong winds battering the capital, the gig has been shifted to Sunday evening.

Wellington is currently sitting under a heavy rain warning, and a high wind watch with MetService advising gusts could reach 100km/h in exposed places.

Both weather warnings extend through until Sunday morning.

Excited fans who turned up at Sky Stadium reported being turned away as it was “too windy to open the doors”.

A statement on Ticketek’s website read that all tickets will be valid for tomorrow’s show, and the postponement was not a decision taken lightly.

“At 4pm today the wind gusts increased significantly to an unsafe level and discussions with MetService indicated there is no reprieve until tomorrow morning, meaning it is unsafe to proceed. The promoter, the venue and the band have concluded that the show cannot proceed as planned.

“We are beyond gutted to be in this position but fan safety is the number one priority. We encourage fans that are able to hang on to your ticket and we’ll see you tomorrow.”

The show will go ahead tomorrow at the same time and in the same place, but some fans are disappointed.

“I’ve got a few pissed-off mates from South Island!” wrote one person on social media.

Another said it was “ridiculous” to postpone so late.



