They said the entire firearms licensing process relied heavily on a “high trust” model, with the applicant and their referees trusted to tell the truth.

It was also at a time where, in their opinion, police had accepted firearms ownership had moved from being a privilege to being a person’s right.

The arms officer said they had put a lot of weight on the two referees the terrorist provided in granting him his licence.

This was because they were firearms licence holders themselves, with endorsements that allowed them to have pistols and military-style semi-automatics.

The arms officer said the fact they had such endorsements meant they had been scrutinised heavily by police and considered fit and proper.

In their opinion, this would have given them credibility and integrity.

During the vetting process, the terrorist was asked by a vetter if he would have any concern for the safety of any person if he was to have a firearm.

The court heard his response to this question was: “I don’t have any enemies.”

Asked if this was an unusual answer, the arms officer said several different answers were given to that question and they did not consider it too unusual.

The terrorist’s application did not throw up any red flags, they said.

“I was satisfied he was fit and proper.”

Earlier, the arms officer said they had received no training or guidance on people having extremist views.

But they told the court they would have flagged the application with a commissioning officer if there were any signs or mentions of racism or extremist views.

However, they did not believe any applicant would have admitted to holding such views even if they were asked.

The arms officer earlier told the inquest they faced an often “insurmountable” volume of work and senior police figures did not appreciate the risk of the work of the role.

They said they understood three people now undertook a scaled-back version of the role they held responsibility for in 2017.

The arms officer said they had an incredibly heavy workload and there was a focus on turning around firearms licence applications within 30 days.

They often ignored this, saying it felt “rushed”.

The second phase of the inquest is set down for three weeks, with about 15 witnesses expected to be called.