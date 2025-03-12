Auckland police have identified the man who allegedly indecently assaulted a high school girl on a bus today.
Another passenger on the number 18 bus on Great North Rd intervened in the incident and stopped the man.
About 8.40 this morning, a Herald reporter on the bus heard a passenger yelling “perv” and asking the driver to pull over. Another person was heard saying “you don’t treat women like that”, while another was heard sobbing.
After the man was kicked off, he stood outside and made an indecent hand gesture towards the bus.