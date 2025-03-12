Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said the man got on at a stop near King St, in Grey Lynn.

“He sat down next to a high school student and [allegedly] touched her inappropriately,” Friend said.

“This was witnessed by a passenger, who quickly intervened and stopped what was taking place.”

The man got off near Maidstone St, Friend said.

The man police sought in relation to an alleged indecent assault on a route 18 bus on Great North Rd, Auckland. Photo / New Zealand Police

Friend hailed the actions of the witness.

“The witness did an incredible job in coming to the assistance of the student,” he said.

“We are aware that the witness and another passenger supported the girl and walked her safely to school.

“Our witness has also obtained a photo of the man we would like to speak with.”

The high schooler has been given “appropriate welfare” support after the incident.

Friend said police were confident the public would know this man and contact police.

Less than an hour after announcing their appeal for information, police said they were no longer seeking information on the man’s identity.

People with information were asked to contact 105 and reference file number 250312/9531 or to provide it anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

AT director of public transport and active modes, Stacey van der Putten said AT was shocked to hear of the incident.

“Assaults against passengers travelling on Auckland’s public transport are incredibly rare but when they do occur they are taken very seriously by AT and Police,” she said in a statement.

“Our team is working with the bus company to support Police with enquiries into this assault – this will likely involve sharing CCTV footage and AT HOP data.”

Van der Putten also thanked the “courageous passengers” who intervened.

“The actions of these fellow passengers this morning shows how important it is for communities to stand up against behaviour that has no place anywhere in our society.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.



