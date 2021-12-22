High levels of 'toxic' mercury, lead found in skin-whitening creams, Medsafe seizes products

Medsafe is issuing a warning not to use Goree Beauty Cream with Lycopene, Goree Day and Night Beauty Cream Oil Free, and Golden Pearl Beauty Cream. Picture / Supplied

Medsafe is issuing a warning not to use Goree Beauty Cream with Lycopene, Goree Day and Night Beauty Cream Oil Free, and Golden Pearl Beauty Cream. Picture / Supplied

A Medsafe warning has been issued after a person likely suffered mercury poisoning from a skin-whitening cream, which can have a toxic effect on humans and can be harmful to unborn children.

Medsafe has issued a public warning on its website today after detecting the "dangerous" chemical, as well as lead, in a number of skin-whitening creams for sale.

The have seized a quantity of the products from an Auckland trader.

People are being urged not to use Goree Beauty Cream with Lycopene, Goree Day and Night Beauty Cream Oil Free, and Golden Pearl Beauty Cream.

"The products are unsafe and should not be available to the public.

"The metals are present at levels that would make the products prescription medicines.

"The products do not have consent for distribution as medicines in New Zealand, and the quality, safety and effectiveness of these products has not been established."

Medsafe warns that despite seizing some products, other traders - or individuals - may have imported and sold the products.

"These products are all presented as skin-whitening (or lightening) beauty creams in a small round plastic tub, packaged in a square box," Medsafe said.

Medsafe is issuing a warning not to use Goree Beauty Cream with Lycopene, Goree Day and Night Beauty Cream Oil Free, and Golden Pearl Beauty Cream. Picture / Supplied

The possible symptoms of mercury and lead poisoning are significant and can have lasting impacts.

"The signs and symptoms of mercury poisoning vary widely ... but include toxic effects on the nervous, digestive and immune systems, and on the lungs, kidneys, skin and eyes. It can also affect the development of unborn babies," Medsafe said.

"Lead poisoning may affect neurological development in children, and affect the gastrointestinal and nervous systems and have other effects in adults."

The case of possible mercury poisoning was reported in the Upper North Island.

A sample of the product used by the person was tested and found to have 24900 parts per million of mercury. The product did not disclose the presence of mercury.

This is in breach of international conventions limiting mercury in cosmetic products to 1 part per million, Medsafe said.

Two other brands of similar products were tested and contained high levels of mercury and of lead, as did a second sample of the original product tested.

Medsafe warns anyone purchasing similar products in New Zealand or online to take "particular care" because mercury is often not disclosed, but is "often included as an added ingredient".

If people have purchased the creams, Medsafe urges them to return the products to the seller or contact their local Council to find out how to safely dispose of them.

Anyone who has suffered any "adverse effects" from using the products should contact their local GP.

You can also call the National Poisons Centre tollfree on 0800 764 766.

Signs and symptoms of mercury poisoning include irritability, shyness, tremors, changes in vision or hearing, memory problems, depression, numbness and tingling in hands, feet or around the mouth.

Medsafe has also alerted the Ministry for the Environment, due to the effects mercury can have on fish if the chemical enters waterways through wastewater.