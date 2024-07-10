The two Hereford studs kicked in with another 43 young bulls off to new homes at a total of $306,000.

The overall sales result was on a par with 2023.

East Coast Angus Association chairman Andrew Powdrell said the season went well in the region.

“Despite all the weather events we’ve had to deal with in the past year and a bit, people keep coming back to the East Coast to get our bulls because they’re proven.They do the job. They tick a lot of boxes.

“The result at the Tangihau sale was extraordinary, and it set the tone for the whole season.”

This young fellow sold at Tangihau Angus for a New Zealand record-breaking price of $135,000 to set the tone for the sales programme in Tairāwhiti. He is pictured with Dean McHardy from Tangihau (from left) Emma Pollitt from PGG Wrightson and new co-owner Andrew Powdrell from Turiroa Angus in Wairoa, which purchased the bull in partnership with Kaharau Angus in Gisborne. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Tangihau Angus at Rere sold a bull for a New Zealand record on-farm auction sale price of $135,000 and its overall sale produced what is believed to be the highest average across the country for the season.

“The clearances [bulls sold] were generally good, and getting full clearances is crucial at this time of year,” Powdrell said.

“I feel sure all our stud operators across the region will, overall, be very pleased with the result of the season.”

Carrfields auctioneer Neville Clark said stud operators would look back fondly on a sales season they entered with a bit of concern.

“At the end of the day, the bulls sold well.

“It just reflects that those with cows are in for the long haul in the beef industry and they also realise that to get the best out of their cows, they need the right genetics going in.

“It was a very successful sales season for our Tairāwhiti studs. They predominantly got paid well for the quality cattle that they produced.”

PGG Wrightson livestock genetics representative Emma Pollitt summed it up.

“East Coast bulls have a reputation that precedes them. That’s why people come back – even in very tough times.”