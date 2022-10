Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy's next prime minister after which party won the snap 2022 Italian general election? Photo / AP

Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy's next prime minister after which party won the snap 2022 Italian general election? Photo / AP

Test your brains with the Herald's morning quiz. Be sure to check back on nzherald.co.nz for the afternoon quiz.

To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.