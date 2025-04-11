Hone Hillman with his homemade garage sale sign. Photo / Michael Craig

Chief executive of Palmerston North Airport David Lanham told the Herald he wanted to contribute to airfares because “this story really touched me”.

Air New Zealand also offered to help Hillman.

Jetstar also offered to help Hone and his family out by gifting them flights to Christchurch.

Another travel company reached out to arrange flights and any necessary airport transfers.

Airport wants to help make special moment

Lanham said the airport wanted to help make a special moment for Hillman when he could reunite with his cousin.

“It’s so special, you know, a little boy from South Auckland, never been on a plane before: We know what it’s like, how special it is when kids get on a plane for the first time and when you meet your loved ones at the airport, we see it everyday,” he said.

“It’s resonated with us, and we’re really happy to contribute.”

Another reader, writing in from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, said he wanted to help Hillman and his parents.

How to help

Many have asked how they could support Hillman if they could not get to his garage sale at 35a Margarita Rise in Pukekohe today or tomorrow.

Hillman’s father, Sam Samuelu, gave the Herald permission to publish his telephone number, 022 1720 570, for anyone wanting to help.

The two garage sales, which will also include a sausage sizzle, popcorn, soft drinks and a small gaming area, will take place at 35a Margarita Rise from 2pm today and 11am on Saturday.

Sam Samuelu and his son Hone Hillman, 9. Hone was diagnosed with a rare cancer-like tumour in his brain last November and is fundraising for a trip to Christchurch to see his favourite cousin. Photo / Michael Craig

The 9-year-old isn’t sure how much he’ll make from the fundraiser.

“Maybe $50”, he told the Herald this morning, as he checked prices and set up his stall.

“Because there’s not really much to sell.”

One of the best things items for sale was an activity book, because it had “lots of stickers and it’s only $2.50”.

“And it’s not online, you don’t have to have Wi-Fi.”

Hillman, who loves school, cooking, colouring and caring for his younger sisters, was diagnosed with hypothalamic Langerhans cell histiocytosis in November last year.

