“It’s so special, you know, a little boy from South Auckland, never been on a plane before: We know what it’s like, how special it is when kids get on a plane for the first time and when you meet your loved ones at the airport, we see it everyday,” he said.
“It’s resonated with us, and we’re really happy to contribute.”
Another reader, writing in from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, said he wanted to help Hillman and his parents.
How to help
Many have asked how they could support Hillman if they could not get to his garage sale at 35a Margarita Rise in Pukekohe today or tomorrow.
Hillman’s father, Sam Samuelu, gave the Herald permission to publish his telephone number, 022 1720 570, for anyone wanting to help.
The two garage sales, which will also include a sausage sizzle, popcorn, soft drinks and a small gaming area, will take place at 35a Margarita Rise from 2pm today and 11am on Saturday.
The 9-year-old isn’t sure how much he’ll make from the fundraiser.
“Maybe $50”, he told the Herald this morning, as he checked prices and set up his stall.
“Because there’s not really much to sell.”
One of the best things items for sale was an activity book, because it had “lots of stickers and it’s only $2.50”.