Hone Hillman, 9, was diagnosed with a rare cancer-like tumour in his brain last November. He's holding two garage sales to fundraise for a trip to Christchurch to see his favourite cousin – and to enjoy his first plane ride. Photo / Michael Craig
Hone Hillman is selling toys to fund his first plane trip, a visit to his favourite cousin in Christchurch.
The 9-year-old has a cancer-like tumour in his brain and is undergoing chemotherapy, affecting his growth and immunity.
Hone is hosting garage sales in the South Auckland town of Pukekohe on Friday and Saturday.
A young boy with a cancer-like tumour in his brain is selling his old toys and books so he can visit his favourite cousin in Christchurch – and enjoy his first plane ride.
Hone Hillman has scooped up toys and books he no longer needs so he can sell them from the garage of his Pukekohe home.
The two garage sales, which will also include a sausage sizzle, popcorn, soft drinks and a small gaming area, will take place at 35A Margarita Rise from 2pm today and 11am on Saturday.
The 9-year-old isn’t sure how much he’ll make from the fundraiser.
Some people had already asked how they could support Hone if they weren’t able to attend the garage sale, and this could be done by calling or texting him on 022 1720 570, Samuelu said, giving the Herald permission to share his phone number.
“My son, he’s such a beautiful boy. He’s just so kind, never angry, always real polite, always thinking of others, and always looking after his sisters. I’m so honoured to be his father.”
