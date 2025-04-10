“Maybe $50”, he told the Herald this morning, as he checked prices and set up his stall.

“Because there’s not really much to sell.”

Hone Hillman with his homemade garage sale sign. Photo / Michael Craig

One of the best things items for sale was an activity book, because it had “lots of stickers and it’s only $2.50”.

“And it’s not online, you don’t have to have Wi-Fi.”

Hone, who loves school, cooking, colouring and caring for his younger sisters, was diagnosed with hypothalamic langerhans cell histiocytosis in November last year.

A cancer-like tumour was discovered in the hypothalamus region of Hone’s brain after his parents became concerned by how much sleep he was needing, and his frequent trips to the bathroom in the night.

Because his 11-year-old sister had battled rheumatic fever earlier in the year, doctors wanted to check Hone’s heart in case he had also been unknowingly affected.

Instead, they discovered his liver was enlarged, eventually leading to a diagnosis of hypothalamic langerhans cell histiocytosis, dad Samuelu told the Herald.

Langerhans cell histiocytosis is a rare disorder that isn’t a cancer, but behaves like one, according to the Sydney Children’s Hospitals’ Network.

It causes the immune system to make too many cells, which then damage the body.

His son had subsequently been diagnosed with diabetes insipidus, and his hormones and growth were affected by the tumour, which cannot be removed, Samuelu said.

“We don’t know if he will grow more.”

Hone was receiving chemotherapy for seven days a month over six months and was unable to attend classes at Pukekohe North School because of his low immunity.

He also tired easily, sometimes needing to rely on a wheelchair, Samuelu said.

“Some days he’s really good, other days he’s in bed.”

An MRI scan had shown some reduction in the tumour’s size.

“We’re still fingers crossed this thing will go away.”

Sam Samuelu and his son Hone Hillman, 9. Hone was diagnosed with a rare cancer-like tumour in his brain last November and is fundraising for a trip to Christchurch to see his favourite cousin. Photo / Michael Craig

In the meantime his parents – who lost 6-month-old daughter Liahona to Sids (sudden infant death syndrome) in 2017 – are in awe of their boy, Samuelu said.

They were nervous to go public with Hone’s fundraiser on a community Facebook page this week in case there was a negative public reaction, he said.

“It took me a lot to put that post up. The proud side of me … it’s pretty hard to ask for help. But [Hone] was adamant.”

Some people had already asked how they could support Hone if they weren’t able to attend the garage sale, and this could be done by calling or texting him on 022 1720 570, Samuelu said, giving the Herald permission to share his phone number.

“My son, he’s such a beautiful boy. He’s just so kind, never angry, always real polite, always thinking of others, and always looking after his sisters. I’m so honoured to be his father.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.

