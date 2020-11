Helicopter deployed to help search for person missing in the water. Photo / File

A rescue helicopter has joined the search for a person who police say appears to have gone missing in the water off Marine Parade, in Mount Maunganui.

Police received a report about 10.35am of a person missing in the water, a police spokeswoman said.

"Police are at the scene with Surf Life Saving and Search and Rescue, and a rescue helicopter has been dispatched to assist with the search."

More to come.