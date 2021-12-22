Helicopter, police and ambulance search for swimmer missing on Waimakariri in Christchurch

A helicopter hovers over the Waimakariri River in Canterbury after a swimmer disappeared after failing to surface following jumping in the river. Photo / Supplied

A search is underway in Canterbury following reports a swimmer disappeared in the Waimakariri River earlier this evening.

It is the second emergency water incident in Canterbury today after a young child died in a suspected drowning at a Christchurch pool.

In a statement police said emergency services were notified at 7.10pm that a person had failed to surface after jumping into the Waimakariri River.

"A search and rescue operation is currently under way."

A spokesperson for St Johns ambulance said a rescue helicopter, police and St John were searching for the swimmer.

Photos from the scene show a rescue helicopter hovering over an area of the river while several people watch from the river's edge.

Another shows a rope swing hanging from a tree near the water.

A rope swing on the Waimakariri River in Canterbury, where rescuers are tonight searching for a missing swimmer. Photo Supplied

The search comes after a child died in a suspected drowning earlier today at a Christchurch pool.

A distraught woman was heard yelling "that's my baby" as a child was pulled unresponsive from the water.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Waltham Swimming Pool in Sydenham at 2.45pm after reports a child had been found unresponsive.

"CPR was carried out, however tragically the child was unable to be revived. Inquiries into the circumstances are under way."

A traumatised woman who was at the pool with her eight-month old baby told Stuff she was in the toddler pool when she heard the lifeguard's whistle.

She initially thought someone was breaking the rules.

"But then a lady on the grassy hill ahead of me screamed 'that's my baby' and she and a group of people ran from the grass to the pool, where a child was being pulled."

The woman said up to 30 people crowded around while the lifeguards tried desperately to revive the baby, she said.

Nigel Cox, Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events, said the pool will be closed today and tomorrow.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this tragic time," he said.

"Given a police investigation is underway, we won't be making any further comment at this time."

It's 30C in Christchurch today with many flocking to the city's beaches, rivers and pools to cool down.

More to come.